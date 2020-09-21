Cheekwood Harvest is back! Here’s what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s time to celebrate Autumn at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, where the very popular Cheekwood Harvest is happening through November 1. With the COVID-19 pandemic, a few things are different this year. News 2 spoke to Jane O. MacLeod, President, and CEO of Cheekwood, to learn more about what Harvest has to offer this year.

One of the most famous parts of Cheekwood Harvest is the pumpkin house. MacLeod told News 2 that this year, there’s an exciting new addition.

“We are very excited to be once again featuring Harvest at Cheekwood with our very popular and very beloved pumpkin house. This year we’ve expanded that to be our Pumpkin Village with two houses.”

Chihuly installations are also in the mix with the chrysanthemums and pumpkins. And the famous arches are there in their full glory.

“When you walk through the Color Garden to the back and go through the arches this year, they’ve done something really beautiful with white pumpkins.”

If you want to visit, there are a few changes in place due to the pandemic. Cheekwood is controlling visitation to keep the numbers down to allow for social distancing. So, all tickets must be purchased in advance online, whether you are a member or not. They ask all guests to wear masks, indoors and outdoors. The only exception being when you can maintain a social distance of six-feet.

To make it easier to experience Cheekwood, they’ve also expanded their hours. By popular demand, dogs are allowed on Wednesdays, and there will be a Halloween Pooch Parade this year.

MacLeod told News 2, “I really believe that Cheekwood has never been able to fulfill its mission better than this year in offering an incomparably beautiful place for people to renew, refresh, and just feel better. And so we hope as many people can come out, and that’s why we’ve extended our hours, so we can make sure that you have an opportunity to experience it.”

Popular Harvest events, such as the Japanese Moon Viewing Otsukimi, and El Dia Day of the Dead, are moving online and can be experienced virtually this year.

