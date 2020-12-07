Cheatham County Schools staying with 14-day quarantine recommendation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet Thursday to decide if it will grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

William Schaffner is an infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt. He explained if the EUA is granted, the CDC Advisory Committee of Immunization practices must then decide who gets the vaccine and when. Dr. Schaffner is a consultant for the committee.

"We have penciled it in two dates already. Friday and on the weekend also. We're ready to go," said Schaffner.

The committee's recommendations have already influenced Tennessee outlined in the COVID-19 Vaccination plan released by the Department of Health. The 46-page report indicates the state will receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid December in the form of 58 trays each holding 975 doses. Those trays will be shipped to hospitals. One will be reserved in case of "spoilage" during transport.

"Once you take out the vial," Schaffner explained, "you only have a period of just a few hours in which to use up all the dosage. You just can't put it in the refrigerator and use it again the next morning."

It's unclear when the next round of shots will be delivered, but 21 days must pass before the second dose is given for full immunization.

The plan also details the 450,000 people who will receive the vaccine first. That group includes high-exposure health care workers, first responders, and now residents and employees of long-term care facilities- which is a change to the original plan.

"The CDC's Advisory Committee discussed this at great length," explains Dr. Schaffner, "and decided that outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, across the country, were still such an important problem."

If approved, Schaffner believes the first round of vaccines may be given as early as next week but cautions the number of doses available only covers a fraction of those slated for the first round.