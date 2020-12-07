Cheatham County Schools staying with 14-day quarantine recommendation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Schools will not be changing their COVID-19 guidelines, according to a release from school officials.
Despite the CDC now recommending a seven to ten day quarantine period, Cheatham County School officials said they are sticking with 14 days.
The CDC recently revised its guidelines for those who were exposed to COVID-19.
Depending on the outcome of a test and symptoms, a quarantine can last seven or ten days, instead of 14.
Cheatham County Schools announced Monday that out of an abundance of caution and after discussing with principals and school nurses, they are sticking with the original recommendation.
