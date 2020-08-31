Cheatham County School District releases statement on learning amid COVID-19 through October 9

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County School District will remain on the traditional model for elementary schools and the hybrid model for middle and high schools until October 9, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The post said schools will be closed from October 12-16 for fall break. It also stated that the Cheatham County community has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. However, the number of active cases indicates it is too early to allow middle and high school students to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Students and staff will be required to wear face masks when they aren’t able to social distance. Temperatures will also be taken as they enter the building.

Other operations such as instruction schedules, transportation, nutrition, daycare and athletics will continue as they have since reopening.

There will be a decision on whether or not to continue these models the week before fall break. This will be based on COVID-19 numbers in Cheatham County.

The district’s goal is to return all students to in-person learning as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of students, staff and community members.

