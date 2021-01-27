Cheatham County Middle Schools will return to traditional learning

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Middle Schools will transition from the hybrid learning schedule to the traditional learning schedule on Monday, Feb 1, according to a post on the Cheatham County School District Facebook page.

Students in grades 5-8 at Cheatham Middle School, Harpeth Middle School and Sycamore Middle School will attend school in-person five days a week.

Officials say they hope to have high schools transition to traditional learning by mid-February. Their projected date is currently Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Students who have opted for the all-virtual learning model for the second semester will remain virtual so long as they meet the terms of the virtual learning contract.

Masks or face coverings are required for all students attending school in-person.