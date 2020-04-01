Cheatham County Dept. of Animal Control launches emergency pet pantry

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Cheatham County Department of Animal Control said they’ve started an emergency food pantry for those struggling to feed pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said they want to help those who have lost their jobs or had hours reduced because of the crisis. Those people can now get free food for their pets through this pantry.

We know a lot of Cheatham County residents have been hard hit by this crisis, especially owners and employees of the county’s small businesses. “The Pet Pantry” was set up to help those in our community facing financial hardships keep their pets at home, safe, and well fed. CCAC Director Kristin Reid

Reid said the CCAC facility currently is closed to the public, but anyone needing assistance can email them: animalcontrol@cheathcountytn.gov.

Reid said from there, a CCAC officer will contact you and schedule a time to deliver food. Recipients should be at home at the scheduled delivery time.

The officer will drop of food at the door, then immediately call the pet owner to confirm the delivery. They are making deliveries every Saturday through the month of April for as long as supplies last. All food for the “Pet Pantry” is donated.

Reid said that people can drop off food donations at Black Dog Spirits and Ale liquor store in the 200 block of Centre Street in Pleasant View. The store is currently allowing people inside but will the come to the car if the donor calls store at 615-398-5244.

