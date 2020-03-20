Cheatham County closes government offices to public, disinfects buildings

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cleaning is underway in Cheatham County after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

But according to the Mayor, officials have been preparing for the pandemic for weeks.

Biopure Nashville, a germ control company, was booked a week ago to disinfect county-owned buildings on Thursday, like the jail, health department and sheriff’s office.

Extra hand sanitizer and wipes were also ordered and are available to protect employees who still have to come to work. Government buildings are closed to the public until April 3rd.

“Anything we can do to level the fear and anxiety that people have right now, especially our employees and our team, we want to do that,” said Cheatham County Mayor, Kerry McCarver.

Biopure employees disinfect homes, businesses and even cleaned Cheatham County schools and buses a few weeks ago. Since the start of the pandemic, the company starts their day as early as 6 a.m. and finish work at 3 a.m.

“We are helping our neighbors and we provide a service and a product that helps other people,” said George Hetzel, the company’s President.

The company follows strict protocols and uses a special EPA approved product to effectively clean rooms and surfaces.

“We wear masks, gloves and wear [more] protection depending on where we go, just to make sure everybody that works with us and everybody on our team is safe,” Hetzel said.

The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating the county’s first case to determine who they may have come in contact with or where they recently visited.

