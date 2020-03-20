Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Cheatham County closes government offices to public, disinfects buildings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cleaning is underway in Cheatham County after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 

But according to the Mayor, officials have been preparing for the pandemic for weeks. 

Biopure Nashville, a germ control company, was booked a week ago to disinfect county-owned buildings on Thursday, like the jail, health department and sheriff’s office. 

Extra hand sanitizer and wipes were also ordered and are available to protect employees who still have to come to work. Government buildings are closed to the public until April 3rd. 

“Anything we can do to level the fear and anxiety that people have right now, especially our employees and our team, we want to do that,” said Cheatham County Mayor, Kerry McCarver. 

Biopure employees disinfect homes, businesses and even cleaned Cheatham County schools and buses a few weeks ago. Since the start of the pandemic, the company starts their day as early as 6 a.m. and finish work at 3 a.m. 

“We are helping our neighbors and we provide a service and a product that helps other people,” said George Hetzel, the company’s President. 

The company follows strict protocols and uses a special EPA approved product to effectively clean rooms and surfaces.

“We wear masks, gloves and wear [more] protection depending on where we go, just to make sure everybody that works with us and everybody on our team is safe,” Hetzel said. 

The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating the county’s first case to determine who they may have come in contact with or where they recently visited. 

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories