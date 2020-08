CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –Cheatham County School District announced Monday bus route 54 will be temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

Bus route 54 will not run August 13 until at least August 19. The route covers Pegram Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School, Harpeth Middle School, and Harpeth High School.

Families can arrange their own transportation for students or participate in virtual learning on those days.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE