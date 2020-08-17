Cheatham County bus route 13 will not run until September 3 due to COVID-19

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus route will not run until early September due to COVID-19, according to the Cheatham County School District.

School officials said bus route 13 will not run until at least Thursday, September 3.

Students who ride this route and attend West Cheatham Elementary School, Cheatham Middle School and Cheatham County Central High School are affected.

School officials said there will be two different options for families.

Families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their child(ren) to and from school on these days. Families will need to participate in virtual learning on these days. If you choose the virtual learning option, then please reach out to your child’s school for further academic instructions.

