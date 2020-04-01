Changes to Metro Health order includes closing Metro Parks amentities, retail occupancy limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department released a revised ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for residents of Nashville and Davidson County on Wednesday “in an effort to flatten the curve and reduce the impact of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The revisions include the closure of all Metro Parks playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and skate parks. The closures also include car washes with the exception of fully-automated car washes.

The revised order also specifies that moving and relocation services are essential businesses and may continue to operate.

Construction, architectural, engineering, or surveying services are given the additional order that construction sites should have no more than two people in an elevator at any time and must have sanitation stations available on every floor where work is underway. As well, social distancing must be observed to the maximum-extent possible.

Essential nonprofit entities have been broadened to include those providing charitable and social services for individuals who are economically disadvantaged or otherwise in need of assistance, including but not limited to entities providing support and assistance to victims of the tornadoes that struck on March 3 and of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funeral service establishments have also been given new conditions for operation including using universal precautions under industry standards for handling human remains. All objects touched by staff or visitors should be regularly sanitized. All gatherings, indoors or outdoors, should comply with social-distancing and gathering-size limits. Remote video attendance is strongly encouraged. In-person viewings of the deceased are allowable but any part of the casket that has been touched should be sanitized after closure and before being moved.

Grovery stores and other retail establishments are additionally ordered to limit customer occupancy to no more than the number of people who can engage in social-distancing protocols at one time.

In terms of enforcement, Metro Government will be given the use of all available options to correct violations.

The amended order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

