Changes ahead for Clarksville bus riders

New signs will help with social distancing among passengers.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Wednesday, major changes are coming for Clarksville bus riders.

Clarksville Transit System will implement rear-door only boarding and exits for passengers. There are exceptions for people who use keeling busses, which are able to lower closer to curbs and provide ramps.

CTS will also block off seats for distancing and only allow 10 passengers on board at a time. All routes are still operating, with the exception of the Austin Peay pickup.

Also, all bus fares and transactions are temporarily suspended. All inquiries about buses and routes can be made via phone at (931) 553-2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at (931) 553-2470.

