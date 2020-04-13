Chamber of Commerce offers support for Nashville businesses impacted by COVID-19

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in Middle Tennessee. But what’s being done to minimize the pain those business owners are feeling?

The pandemic is the biggest challenge to hit small businesses in Nashville in a long time. Following the deadly tornado outbreak on March 3, many businesses were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic.

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce wants business owners to know that there are resources for help. The chamber recently hosted two separate webinars, one for those impacted by the tornado and another for COVID-19. It is partnering with other chambers in the area and helping businesses apply for loans through the Small Business Administration.

The chamber’s president and CEO Ralph Schultz said Nashville rebounded quickly from the 2010 flood and the recession and with such a diverse economy, Music City will come back stronger than ever.

“I feel like we will be on a road to rapid recovery once we manage the emergency. It’s really important to do the social distancing right the first time and not have to do it again and again and again and again, we have to do it right the first time and that will be the fastest road to recovery,” explained Schultz.

“We’ve been encouraging businesses that are based in Nashville, when they have away meetings, think about having those meetings here, in the short term to help kick start the hospitality industry back into operation. Nashville is a fun place, a desirable place. We know people are going to want to come here, do what we can to make that happen quicker rather than slower,” said Schultz.

The chamber has a list of resources for business owners on its website. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson12
Bedford20
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount46
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll11
Carter3
Cheatham18
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay2
Cocke4
Coffee11
Cumberland42
Davidson 1,178
Decatur2
DeKalb9
Dickson30
Dyer19
Fayette32
Fentress2
Franklin22
Gibson20
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene26
Grundy23
Hamblen5
Hamilton107
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins23
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox169
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon24
Madison59
Marion25
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery97
Morgan5
Obion7
Overton5
Perry4
Polk4
Putnam87
Roane5
Robertson84
Rutherford243
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,215
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 37
Sumner445
Tipton49
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren4
Washington42
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson318
Wilson 139
Residents of other states/countries239
Pending12
Total Casesas of (4/12/20)5,308

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner22
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20)101

