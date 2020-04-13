Chamber of Commerce offers support for Nashville businesses impacted by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in Middle Tennessee. But what’s being done to minimize the pain those business owners are feeling?

The pandemic is the biggest challenge to hit small businesses in Nashville in a long time. Following the deadly tornado outbreak on March 3, many businesses were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic.

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce wants business owners to know that there are resources for help. The chamber recently hosted two separate webinars, one for those impacted by the tornado and another for COVID-19. It is partnering with other chambers in the area and helping businesses apply for loans through the Small Business Administration.

The chamber’s president and CEO Ralph Schultz said Nashville rebounded quickly from the 2010 flood and the recession and with such a diverse economy, Music City will come back stronger than ever.

“I feel like we will be on a road to rapid recovery once we manage the emergency. It’s really important to do the social distancing right the first time and not have to do it again and again and again and again, we have to do it right the first time and that will be the fastest road to recovery,” explained Schultz.

“We’ve been encouraging businesses that are based in Nashville, when they have away meetings, think about having those meetings here, in the short term to help kick start the hospitality industry back into operation. Nashville is a fun place, a desirable place. We know people are going to want to come here, do what we can to make that happen quicker rather than slower,” said Schultz.

The chamber has a list of resources for business owners on its website. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 12 Bedford 20 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 46 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 11 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 2 Cocke 4 Coffee 11 Cumberland 42 Davidson 1,178 Decatur 2 DeKalb 9 Dickson 30 Dyer 19 Fayette 32 Fentress 2 Franklin 22 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 26 Grundy 23 Hamblen 5 Hamilton 107 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 23 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 169 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 24 Madison 59 Marion 25 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 97 Morgan 5 Obion 7 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 4 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 84 Rutherford 243 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,215 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 37 Sumner 445 Tipton 49 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 318 Wilson 139 Residents of other states/countries 239 Pending 12 Total Cases – as of (4/12/20) 5,308

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/12/20) 101

