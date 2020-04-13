Chamber of Commerce offers support for Nashville businesses impacted by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in Middle Tennessee. But what’s being done to minimize the pain those business owners are feeling?
The pandemic is the biggest challenge to hit small businesses in Nashville in a long time. Following the deadly tornado outbreak on March 3, many businesses were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic.
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce wants business owners to know that there are resources for help. The chamber recently hosted two separate webinars, one for those impacted by the tornado and another for COVID-19. It is partnering with other chambers in the area and helping businesses apply for loans through the Small Business Administration.
The chamber’s president and CEO Ralph Schultz said Nashville rebounded quickly from the 2010 flood and the recession and with such a diverse economy, Music City will come back stronger than ever.
“I feel like we will be on a road to rapid recovery once we manage the emergency. It’s really important to do the social distancing right the first time and not have to do it again and again and again and again, we have to do it right the first time and that will be the fastest road to recovery,” explained Schultz.
“We’ve been encouraging businesses that are based in Nashville, when they have away meetings, think about having those meetings here, in the short term to help kick start the hospitality industry back into operation. Nashville is a fun place, a desirable place. We know people are going to want to come here, do what we can to make that happen quicker rather than slower,” said Schultz.
The chamber has a list of resources for business owners on its website. Click here to learn more.
