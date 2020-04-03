CEO: 90% of Putnam County nursing home residents, staff with COVID-19 had no symptoms

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly all of the 44 residents and staff members at a Putnam County nursing home who tested positive for COVID-19 this week had no symptoms, according to the head of the facility.

Lee Rooney, the CEO of Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, revealed Thursday evening that 320 people at the nursing home had been tested after a few positive results within the facility.

Rooney said those tests determined 28 residents and 16 staff members had the virus. He added that about 90-percent of those positive cases were asymptomatic.

“We are taking our residents, our patients that are COVID-positive and we’re actually putting them in one special unit,” Rooney explained.

He added, “we’ll have a separate entrance. We’ll have a segregated staff that’s only going to take care of those patients so that they’re not intermingling with anybody else. With that, we will have virtually the only OVID special unit probably in this area for sure.”

Rooney said their special unit will give them the opportunity to partner with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to take in their older COVID-19 patients and free up beds at the hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 37 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Putnam County. Rooney explained that number did not include many of the cases at Signature HealthCARE, but those would likely be included in Friday afternoon’s statewide count.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Davidson 6 Greene 1 Hamilton 3 Knox 1 Marion 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 1 Shelby 5 Sullivan 1 Sumner 7 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Non-TN resident 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/2/20) 32

