Centennial High School moves to virtual learning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County Board of Education member announced Centennial High School plans to move to remote learning beginning November 4.

According to a post from Eric Welch, the high school will use remote learning through the end of the week. At the end of the week, school officials will discuss learning options for next week.

Welch said as of Tuesday, 14 staff members from the high school were in isolation.

Teachers are expected to reach out to families with Zoom links and further instructions.

