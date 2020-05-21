Cedar Creek Boat Ramp closing on Old Hickory Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020. Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will temporarily close its Cedar Creek Recreation Area boat ramp due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Army Corps said this is due to people using other closed amenities around the ramp, like the swimming area and group picnic areas. Due to staffing they said they don’t have the manpower to ensure social distancing in these areas.

They hope to reopen the ramp once they have volunteers to help fill those positions.

The boat ramp closure will begin May 21.