CDC warns people not to drink hand sanitizer following 4 deaths

(CNN/WKRN) — It’s not advised to drink alcohol-based sanitizer. But the problem has gotten so bad, the CDC is now issuing a warning. 

According to the CDC, four people have died after drinking hand sanitizer and others have suffered visual impairment. In addition, 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico have been hospitalized for swallowing hand sanitizer.  

Health officials are warning about the potential for methanol poising, a dangerous ingredient used in some alcohol-based sanitizers. The CDC recommends only using hand sanitizer with contain ethanol or isopropanol.  

The CDC is not sure what’s leading people to drink hand sanitizer, but they note people may think it’s a substitute for alcoholic drinks. They also warn about children drinking it by mistake.  

To see the complete warning, click here.  

