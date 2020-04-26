coronavirus

CDC updates list of possible coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus

by: ABC News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (ABC/WKRN) — ABC reported The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

It had previously only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

