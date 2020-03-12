CDC to award Tennessee over $10 million in support of COVID-19 response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Centers for Disease Control is awarding the state of Tennessee $10,078,293 in funding in support of their response efforts to COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

On Friday, March 6, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

The CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes. CDC will use existing networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access this initial funding.

