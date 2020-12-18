CDC: Tennessee worst in country for new COVID-19 cases by population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee had more new cases of COVID-19 by population over the past week than any other state in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC data, which was released Thursday, showed Tennessee averaging 129.4 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. The next closest was Oklahoma with 98, followed by Rhode Island with 93.7 and Arizona with 92.9.

Indiana rounded out the top five with 90.6 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

The last five days have been record-breaking for new virus cases in Tennessee. The state reported 50,277 new COVID-19 infections from December 13 through December 17, surpassing the previous week when 45,431 cases were added.

Tennessee reported an increase of 118,737 new cases through the first 17 days of December, which already ranked as the state’s worst month for new cases of the virus. December has surpassed the previous record of 113,821 new cases set in November.

A record-high, single-day increase of deaths from COVID-19 was reported Thursday with 177 people dying from the virus in Tennessee. Tennessee reported 1,243 additional deaths during the first 17 days of December.