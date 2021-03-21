CDC: Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans missed second COVID-19 vaccine dose

TENN. (WJHL) — Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report reads that between Dec. 14, 2020 through Feb. 14, 2021, 311,579 people within the state received a first dose, and 3.2% — 9,970.5 — missed the second dose.

While doctors have said vaccines can be effective in a single dose, health officials continue to urge people to receive the second dose to maximize the efficacy of the vaccine.