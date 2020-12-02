CDC issues alert for holiday travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert regarding holiday travel, similar to the one they issued about Thanksgiving travel.

The CDC is urging people not to travel for Christmas and other winter holidays. However, they advise if you choose to travel, get tested for COVID-19 not once, but twice, one to three days prior. They also advise to get tested again three to five days after.

People are also asked to reduce non-essential activities for a full week after traveling, or for ten days if you do not get tested.