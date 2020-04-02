Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Caylee Hammack’s band went from concerts to mowing lawns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Caylee Hammack

In this March 25, 2020, photo, country singer Caylee Hammack uses a leaf blower to clear a sidewalk as she does landscaping work in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Hammack’s band was facing months without income after their touring schedule was wiped clean due to the spreading coronavirus, so they started a side gig landscaping to keep bills paid. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Caylee Hammack and her band are facing months without income after the concert industry came to a halt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So they put down their guitars and started pushing lawnmowers.

Hammack and her band were touring in Europe last month when the virus started to spread in the United States. They cut their tour short and flew back home quickly, but the time they returned back to Nashville, Tennessee, their scheduled gigs to open for country icon Reba McEntire were postponed.

“Everything just fell apart when we got back,” said the Georgia-born singer, who is signed to Capitol Records Nashville and whose debut record is planned for this year. “Not only was I out of work, but all of my crew and my band members were out of work. Yeah, we have two months of no pay and no income.”

Caylee Hammack
In this March 25, 2020, photo, country singer Caylee Hammack, right, takes a photo as tour manager Brayden Griffith, left, and guitar player Lance Herring, center, pose as the characters in the Grant Wood painting “American Gothic” after they finished working on a lawn at a home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Hammack’s band was facing months without income after their touring schedule was wiped clean due to the spreading coronavirus, so they started a side gig in landscaping to keep bills paid. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Her bandleader and guitarist, Lance Herring, and her tour manager, Brayden Griffith, thought they could make up some lost income by mowing lawns, which kept them away from direct contact with others. They named their business Family Tree Lawncare Service after Hammack’s debut radio single, “Family Tree.”

Recently the three met up at a house in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, to mow a lawn.

“Being a touring musician is for the most part gig to gig,” said Herring. “And when you have a lot of stuff lined up on the calendar it’s great. And you kind of plan for that, whether it’s financially or travel schedules.”

Youtube video thumbnail
Herring said they started by asking people online to help them by lending them lawnmowers and other equipment.

“And we real quick had three or four lawnmowers — only one of them worked — that were lent to us,” said Herring. “And then it just snowballed from there. It was kind of overwhelming how many people reached out.”

They hope to raise enough money to donate some to other musicians who are also out of work because of the virus. Herring said he’s hoping to keep the business running even after they return to touring and maybe hire other out of work people.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford4
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount28
Bradley14
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland14
Davidson 423
DeKalb5
Dickson18
Dyer3
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin7
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene15
Grundy6
Hamblen3
Hamilton50
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins5
Haywood2
Henry1
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox78
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison7
Marion8
Marshall1
Maury17
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery27
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam31
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson35
Rutherford86
Scott3
Sequatchie1
Sevier9
Shelby496
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner201
Tipton22
Trousdale5
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington21
Wayne1
Weakley1
White2
Williamson148
Wilson 45
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending442
Total Casesas of (4/1/20)2,683

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories