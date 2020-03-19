“Catfish Jake” raising money for those impacted by COVID-19 closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jacob Waddell or “Catfish Jake” as many people know him has always loved giving back.

You might recognize him as the man who throws the catfish on the ice during Preds games, but he will tell you he would rather be known as the man who helps his community.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Nashville, “Catfish Jake, wants to help.

“If we can raise money for people who aren’t working, but also raise money for security at Bridgestone who are the ones I get in trouble with when I throw the catfish, who ultimately are pretty nice, but have to take me out,” said Waddell. “It is a funny story, a funny deal, but also a deal that helps at the same time.

“Catfish Jake,” says he has a friend who works security at Bridgestone Arena and initially came up with the idea after speaking with him about the struggles that his coworkers could face.

He plans to also help others in need as well.

Anyone who donates will be entered to win a signed Ryan Ellis Music City Print.

