Cannes film festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) — The French Riviera won’t be rolling out the red carpet as scheduled this year for one of the world’s premiere film festivals.

The Cannes Film Festival is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from May 12th through the 23rd..Now organizers are looking at dates in late June or July.

Although according to festival executives — plans are far from finalized — as France is still seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

