Canada’s most populous province orders closure of all non-essential businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|2
|Cheatham
|4
|Chester
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|Davidson
|167
|Dickson
|4
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|2
|Knox
|5
|Loudon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|2
|McMinn
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|3
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|6
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|3
|Rutherford
|8
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|66
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|22
|Tipton
|5
|Washington
|2
|Williamson
|48
|Wilson
|2
|Residents of other states/countries
|82
|Unknown
|30
|Total Cases – as of (3/22/20)
|505
