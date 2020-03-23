Canada’s most populous province orders closure of all non-essential businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE