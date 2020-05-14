Campgrounds set to reopen in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced campgrounds will reopen in June.

The Army Corps of Engineers manages campsites in Kentucky and Tennesse, including Percy Priest Lake, Cheatham Lake, and Old Hickory. In Tennessee, campgrounds will reopen on June 1. In Kentucky, they’ll open on June 11.

If you have a reservation you need to modify, you can do that now through May 25. After that date, reservations will be cancelled with full refunds issued.

At this time, the boat ramps on those sites are open and will remain open. Right now, swimming areas and group picnic shelters will remain closed. For a complete list of campsites included, click here.