Businesses look forward to better days in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for many Nashville businesses as many look forward to June.

“Feel really good that if we can get to June, we can start to see some normal levels of business,” said Nashville Visitors and Convention Corporation President Butch Spyridon.

Spyridon said the idea is if public access to the vaccines is available in April, by summer things should be close to herd immunity.

“Coupled with warm weather, confidence, a look back at history and the vaccine, yeah that’s what’s drawing the circle around June,” Spyridon said.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, with the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said that’s an optimistic goal.

“I believe the projection was nationally that by December 31, the end of the year, we would have 20 million vaccines in arms and that hasn’t come to fruition,” Jahangir said.

Jahangir said while he wouldn’t bet on that possibility, it’s a realistic timeline. Especially as more companies look for FDA emergency use authorizations for their versions of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So, if we have four vaccines, four companies making this stuff on their own timeline and their own factories, that can only be good for us,” Jahangir said.

Right now, those 75 and older are eligible for the vaccine. The state is on target for its vaccine distribution plan, but things could change as more age groups and occupations are permitted to access their first doses.