Businesses hiring amid COVID-19 crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many are out of work or dealing with shorter hours due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. But, there are some local businesses that are hiring. Kroger needs more associates right now to keep shelves stocked with the essentials. 

Melissa Eads, Kroger Spokesperson tells us they are hiring due to an increase in demand.

“Obviously since Thursday, our stores have seen a heavy increase in customers and how much customers are buying. We estimate that most customers are buying maybe 5 times what they normally buy.”

Job seekers can go online to Kroger’s website to apply. More workers are needed to stock shelves and help customers find what they need.

Other area businesses are also hiring, including other grocery stores and warehouse stores. Amazon announced that it has 100,000 openings that it needs to fill. Many of these openings are in Middle Tennessee. FedEx is also hiring due to increased demand due to the epidemic.

Other businesses need delivery drivers and other personnel. We’ll keep adding to the list of employers over the next few days.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

