Business owners react to Mayor Cooper extending ‘Safer-at-Home’ order until at least May 8th

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The city of Nashville released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order.

Nashville’s economy will open in four phases and the city will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement and stability in the metrics for 14 days.

The Safer At Home Order for Davidson County has been extended until at least Friday, May 8 for residents and businesses of Metro Davidson County, meaning, Nashville residents and surrounding city residents in Davidson County will be staying at home for at least, another week.

“Our latest public health data does not, today, support the start of phase one on the map for reopening Nashville, but it does put us on the right track, we are close​,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Thursday during his morning press briefing.

And close, isn’t close enough for businesses that have been closed now for six weeks. SVM Boutique owner, Marla Skipper was hoping for other news today.

“​Gosh, [it’s] disbelief a little bit,” Skipper said. “Obviously first and foremost we’re concerned about the safety of our employees and customers and we feel we have done a lot of things to prepare to be open.”

Mayor Cooper elaborated on why staying at home is important, saying, “Everyday we can stay safer at home, will increase the likelihood of getting through all phases faster and more successfully, adding, Davidson County’s metrics are not stable enough to reopen the city safely. ​



Ali Ryan, the owner of The Dry House in Green Hills agrees with Mayor Cooper’s decision.

“I think people like me who there only mission in life is to work it’s been really rough, but I think the whole goal is to protect your staff and clients​” Ryan said. “I’m actually really proud of him. The last thing we need is this for hit all over again in a month and force us to be out of work for another six months.”

But six weeks without work for Skipper has been long enough, though, she is thankful she’s still able to sell clothes online.



“It’s not just the financial standpoint of it,” Skipper said. “There’s so much of the spirit of Nashville that needs to come back and the small businesses are such a part of that and I feel like we can manage that and do what we were asked to do.​ I really want to open Nashville, open it safely and get the economy back in the town we love so much, I don’t want to lose the small businesses that are the heart of this city.”​

