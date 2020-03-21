Britney Spears offers to help fans struggling due to coronavirus

1  of  31
Closings
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Oops she did it again–Britney Spears is trying to help fans struggling because of coronavirus.

The pop star announced Friday on her Instagram that she’ll pick three fans to help.

She asked people to send her direct messages on social media with how she can help them — and she’ll select the beneficiaries.

Her generosity is part of the hashtag do your part challenge.

It’s a viral online movement where people explain what they’re doing to help others during the health crisis.

Then they nominate three others to do the same.

Spears nominated will smith, Kate Hudson, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

You might say it’s an effort to make the world a little less toxic.

It’s not the first time spears has donated to a social cause.

In 2017, she created a painting that was auctioned off to help victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

