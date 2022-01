NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – British Airways will once again suspend its Nashville to London service.

According to BA, the airline is temporarily suspending the flight service from Music City to London beginning on January 16, due to the impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Direct service to Nashville had just resumed last month when Nashville International Airport welcomed its first flight from London since March 2020.

Flights are expected to resume in a few months on May 9, according to BNA.