Bridgestone plans to reopen some plants Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bridgestone announced plans to restart North American commercial tire plants and diversified products operations on April 13.

Tennessee plants in LaVergne and Warren County are among those set to reopen Monday. North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities will be included in this reopening. The company says some of its plants have already reopened due to demand from essential service providers.

Bridgestone said they plan to comply with the latest CDC protocols and guidelines.

“The start-up of our North American commercial tire and diversified products operations will allow us to meet the increasing needs of businesses who are going above and beyond to provide essential services in our communities,” Bridgestone Americas CEO and president Paolo Ferrari said. “We are mindful of the need for Bridgestone to do its part in providing critical products and services to businesses and agencies doing so much to keep essential workers and goods moving.”

Passenger tire plants in North America and all Latin America plants are set to reopen the first week of May.

