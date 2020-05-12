Bridgestone enters final phase of restart plan for manufacturing operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting this week, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. said they’re executing their final phase of a restart plan for their manufacturing operations in North America and Latin America.

The company hopes to resume all operations by the end of May.

The company released the following statement:

The well-being and safety of employees remains the company’s most important value. All plants will resume operations in alignment with the latest safety protocol guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support a safe and healthy environment for employees. Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Bridgestone Americas began their phased restart plan back in late March. The company restarted North American commercial tire plants on April 13.

“We remain laser-focused on employee safety at all Bridgestone Americas facilities,” said Paolo Ferrari, CEO & president, Bridgestone Americas. “As our remaining facilities come back online, we will continue to take a measured approach and utilize the latest safety protocols from the CDC as a foundational roadmap to guide our restart activities. Close collaboration with local, state and federal authorities, as well as site leaders throughout all of our operations has been and will continue to be a key component of our success as we bring our teammates back to work,” added Ferrari.

Bridgestone Americas said they also created a ‘Return-to-Work Health & Safety Playbook’ which outlines measures and protocols that must be followed before production resumes.

