Breweries praise decision to lift alcohol restrictions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local breweries say the new lift on beer restrictions has helped business over the weekend.

After closing dine-in services for restaurants and bars, Tailgate Brewery said delivery orders for their pizzas saved their business.

“It’s changing our business model overnight,” Marketing Manager Liz Tarry said.

But once Nashville Mayor John Cooper allowed for carryout and delivery orders of beer, it changed things for the better.

“We had orders coming in within ten minutes,” Tarry said.

And that spike in business allowed for the brewery to take in more work for employees during this uncertain time.

“The brewers are still brewing, obviously at a reduced capacity,” Tarry said. “Anyone who wants to can work in the kitchen can have delivery shifts, we’ve opened it all up to anyone who wants to come in and work.”

Tarry said while it’s uncertain, their business model has always been adaptive. And as long as they can maintain giving craft beers to customers, business should be sustainable.

