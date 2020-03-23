Brentwood YMCA mourns longtime employee who died after contracting coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old Davidson County man who died last week after contracting the novel coronavirus is being remembered as the “recognizable” face of the Brentwood YMCA who greeted everyone for more than two decades.

Pete Meenen, who worked at the YMCA on Concord Road, passed away March 20, one week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement released by the Brentwood Family YMCA, Operations Executive Roger Grove said, “perhaps few faces in a YMCA are as recognizable as the greeter who meets the morning faithful—the early risers who start their day with us when the Welcome Center is a little quieter than usual. For more than 20 years, Pete was that face in our YMCA, and his loss will be deeply felt by all of us, our staff and our members.”

Grove added, “please keep his entire family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

According to a CaringBridge page set up by Meenen’s family while he was in the hospital, the 73-year-old was “walking somewhere around 3-4 miles, 5 days a week” just a week prior to developing a fever and fatigue. His coronavirus diagnosis eventually followed and Meenen died Friday.

Meenen was the first of two recorded deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus in Tennessee. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said her older brother, Ron Golden, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer, died Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

