Brentwood staple Vittles closes doors amid COVID-19, hopes to open in Donelson

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vittles has been serving the Brentwood community southern food for nearly 20 years, but Thursday they closed the doors for good amid COVID-19.

“I never thought it would end this way. It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years. We hate to leave,” owner John Craighead told News 2.

Vittles opened its first location on Lebanon Road before opening in Brentwood. The family-owned meat-and-three is one of just a few in the area.

The pandemic hurt the business even though they were taking carry out orders. Those orders were only about 10-to-15 percent of Vittles business.

“It’s been a terrible time for us and the restaurant business that’s like us. We did a lot of sit down business and now it’s all gone, it’s gone,” said Craighead.

Thursday he had tears in his eyes as he opened the doors for the last time.

“When nobody’s working there’s no business coming in and you can only survive for so long.”

Craighead’s son owned the Donelson location. He decided to shut down a couple of weeks ago and get out of the restaurant business.

“My son and his wife owned the Donelson business and they shut down completely about two weeks ago and they tried to make it on take out and it just didn’t work out, so decided to close. We were iffy about closing down here as well, but we thought you know what we can move up there and try to save our business,” said Craighead.

He hopes to reopen sometime next week in the Donelson location.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE