Brentwood Police responds after party buses spotted in Williamson County on Saturday

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood Police Department has issued a statement after transpotainment vehicles were seen driving around the Cool Springs area on Saturday afternoon that would normally operate in downtown Nashville.

The party buses were carrying patrons who were not adhering to social distancing or mask guidelines, and were drinking. Franklin Police Department cited a bus driver for violation of the city’s noise ordinance and several patrons were warned about the city’s open container law.

The Brentwood Police Department will enforce all applicable state law and local ordinance requirements that apply to these operations, including noise regulations as they relate to amplified sound from these vehicles. City staff will continue to assess our local codes as to how they may apply to these types of businesses and respond accordingly. Brentwood Police Department Statement

Brentwood Police maintains that no citations were issued by their department on Saturday for party bus violations. News 2 reached out to Music City Party Express, one of the transpotainment businesses that had buses operating in Cool Springs on Saturday but they declined to comment.

Williamson County is currently under a mask mandate order from County Mayor Rogers Anderson in all public settings where it is not safe to socially distance until Saturday, August 29. Franklin Police said nobody was cited for not wearing masks because people on the bus were drinking, which meets one of the criteria for exemption of mask requirements.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department. In recent weeks, transpotainment vehicles have defied the city’s orders to cease operating which led to multiple public health orders. Despite these, they have continued operation and led to many criticizing the city for not doing enough to curb the problem.

On Friday, Cooper announced Public Health Order 10 that prohibits open consumption, possession, and late-night to-go sales of alcoholic beverages in downtown and midtown Nashville. He had previously announced an order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

