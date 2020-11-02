Brentwood High School transitioning to remote learning due to increasing cases of COVID-19

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood High School will be transitioning to remote learning due to increasing cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, along with contact tracing, according to Cory Mason, Assistant Communications Director.

Mason told News 2 the following statement was released to families on Monday afternoon:

Hello Brentwood High Families, Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers among students and staff, along with ongoing contact tracing, Brentwood High will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday, November 4 through the remainder of the week. At the end of the week, we will communicate about next week. Tomorrow is a professional development day for teachers, so there is no school for students. At this time, there are 29 BHS students with confirmed cases. Your child should be bringing home their Chromebook and all needed supplies from school today. Your child’s teachers will be reaching out tonight or tomorrow to provide Zoom links and instructions for school on Wednesday. Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration. Beginning Wednesday, teachers and students will transition to remote learning through the end of the week. Cory Mason, Assistant Communications Director

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are moving forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE