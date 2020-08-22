Brentwood Academy football season starts with masks, social-distancing and cashless concessions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Brentwood Academy Eagles took on the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs, football fans had a list of safety measures to adhere to in order to cheer on the teams.

“I will work all day and all night to make sure they can have their games,” said Allie Mudd, Director of Football Operations for the academy.

She and a team of others put in place temperature checks at the gate, a mandatory mask to enter, and social distancing guidelines.

“We blocked off every other bleacher in the stands,” Mudd said. “So, our bleachers are at half capacity. And we put social distancing stickers by the concession stand, by the gates, by the restrooms. Anywhere that crowds could come.”

Mask and social distancing reminders are also announced on the PA system at the top of every quarter. The school is also promoting cashless concession sales.

“We couldn’t go totally credit cards because our fans aren’t used to that yet. But our goal is to eventually not use cash at all,” said Mudd.

Ticket sales have already gone cashless, with no walk-up purchases allowed.

“We are using an online ticketing program called GoFan,” Mudd explained. “And, what we’re doing is: designating tickets to certain people at certain times like college. So, we designated tickets to our football parents, our dancer parents, our cheerleader parents first.”

Kimberly Montiel’s son is the team’s quarterback. She says while the crowd size wasn’t the same, she went the extra mile to keep the energy high.

“So we thought, you know, we’ll just get louder!” said Montiel. “So we brought bells! We brought cowbells! We brought clappers! We brought signs! Anything so that when our boys look up in the stands they are going to be able to see the labor of love and they can hear us — even if we’re muffled.”

She says, despite the mask-wearing, social distancing, temperature checks, and smaller crowds — “It’s so worth it. It is so worth it!”

