Closings
Brad Paisley’s free Nashville grocery store delivering to elderly amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brad Paisley

(Courtesy: Brad Paisley/Instagram)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A free grocery store in Nashville founded by country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley will deliver groceries to the elderly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on his Instagram page Tuesday, Brad Paisley said “in light of changing times,” The Store will be “mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesdays/Thursdays.”

Brad urged anyone needing to be included on the list to contact info@thestore.org.

The Store is a year-round, free grocery store that allows people to shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency.

The Paisleys partnered with Brad’s alma mater, Belmont University, to establish the location for The Store at 2009 12th Avenue South.

For more information, visit thestore.org.

