Boy Scouts of America honor fallen heroes amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Honoring fallen soldiers will look different this Memorial Day because of COVID-19.

Scouts often place flags at the graves of fallen soldiers.

This year, scouts in Middle Tennessee will take part in a National Moment of Remembrance instead.

“So we can remember the price they paid which is the reason why we’re free,” said Elijah Wall, who’s in Troop 13.

His dad Chris is Cubmaster for Pack 14.

“There’s no greater sacrifice than what our military servicemen and women do for us to allow our nation to be safe and to go about freely even in the face of a pandemic,” Chris said.

Scouts will salute the American flag at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day at their home in full scouting uniform. The scouts will also say the name of a fallen service member as they would if placing a flag.

“What we hope to model when they’re young like this is that honoring and in some cases, some may choose that path to go serve our country but certainly recognizing that we get to enjoy the outdoors and enjoy doing all the things we do because of the sacrifices,” Chris said.

At 3:01 p.m.scouting buglers and horn players nationwide can then perform Taps which is traditionally played at military funerals.

Scouts have been adjusting to life during the pandemic with activities like virtual campouts in their backyards and zoom meetings.

