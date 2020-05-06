Boy Scouts cancel summer activities, including camps in Middle Tennessee

FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York’s Times Square. In January 2020, the Boy Scouts of America will increase its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee have canceled all summer activities, including camp amid COVID-19.

This includes Scouts BSA Summer Camp at Boxwell, Family Scouting at Cubworld and all Cub Scout Day Camps.

The Boy Scouts Middle Tennessee Council released the following statement:

This was not a decision that was made lightly. Our goal was to hold the best summer camp ever in 2020, but as always the safety of our Scouts, camp staff and leaders is our number one concern. With the current safety precautions, and the ease of transmission related to the Covid-19 virus, we decided that we could not adequately ensure the safety of everyone involved. Boy Scouts Middle Tennessee Council

The council said they will start to give refunds beginning Wednesday. Please click here for the refund request form.

We are devastated that we are not able to safely hold summer camp in 2020, but please make plans to join us for the 100th Anniversary of Boxwell Reservation in the summer of 2021. We are gearing up now to make this the best summer camp in the history of the Council. Boy Scouts Middle Tennessee Council

