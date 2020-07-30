Borden Dairy donates thousands of milk gallons to families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Borden Dairy handed out four thousand gallons of milk in Davidson County on Thursday.

It’s part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program, which provides fresh milk, produce, and meat to families that are financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people arrived at the pick-up site at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ, volunteers from The Dairy Alliance, UT Extension, and the Tennessee 4-H Foundation placed milk directly into the trunks and backseats of cars to avoid person-to-person contact.

Denise Jones with The Dairy Alliance says the milk is completely free to anyone who needs it. It does not matter what city or county you live in.

“They’re very surprised, very thankful. When we encourage them to take some for other people they’re very gracious and just can’t believe that there’s free milk available for people in this time of need,” said Jones.

If you missed Thursday’s giveaway you can still get free milk on Friday, July 31.

Volunteers will be handing out another 4,000 gallons at the Rutherford County Extension Office (315 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN) from 10 am to 1 pm, or until supplies run out.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE