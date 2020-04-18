Bordeaux nursing home has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux, a Signature HealthCARE facility, is reporting 15 residents and 6 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a facility spokesperson, a resident who was transferred to the hospital on April 13 tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, two other residents also tested positive.

“In keeping with our proactive approach, on April 15, 2020, Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux successfully obtained the necessary amount of reliable COVID-19 tests for all residents on one of its wings. That same day, into the next, 71 staff were also tested.”

The facility says they found out about the 21 positive cases on Friday. Staff who have tested positive will not return to work “without special and verified medical clearance.” The facility is still testing residents on its remaining wings.

The facility says they have moved ten residents to other facilities and five residents are being transferred to Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County. They also say they have notified families of residents and staff of the positive cases and will continue to provide updates.

