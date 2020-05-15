BNA more than doubles amount of people flying in just two weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New information out Friday from the TSA shows that 234,928 passengers were screened at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, the highest throughput since March 25, 2020.

To compare, the agency screened 2,611,324 passengers on the same day last year. Similar to what TSA is reporting, BNA is seeing a slight uptick in those traveling as well.

“Our number of departing screened passengers dipped below 1,000 at one point, but we have seen this number grow to nearly 2,500 in a day—and that’s just departing screened passengers,” said Kym Gerlock, Director of Communications with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority​.

As the economy begins opening up, Gerlock anticipates more people will begin to travel. That’s welcomed news for those at Nashville International Airport.

“We’ve taken a large hit,” Gerlock said, projecting since the pandemic hit that BNA started losing between nine to ten million dollars a month.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to come, but I can tell you just as early as two weeks ago we were seeing fewer than 2,000 people coming and going a day, and now we’re looking closer to 5,000 coming and going a day, so a slight increase​​,” said Gerlock.

As for Memorial Day Weekend, Gerlock isn’t sure what it will bring.

