Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover DC to honor frontline responders

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) — It’s a high honor salute to front-line medical and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, called “America Strong”, is a rare, joint flyover by The United States Navy Blue Angels, and The Thunderbirds of The United States Air Force.

This was the sight Saturday morning above the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. – the two high-performance groups in tight formation buzzing the sky above.

The day began with a flyover in Baltimore before the teams hit Washington. The six falcon and a half-dozen hornet aircraft will make their way to Atlanta for an early afternoon flyover there.

Both The Air Force and Navy describe these shows as a display of national unity to honor the COVID-19 heroes. Saturday’s flyovers are a part of several planned across the United States.

