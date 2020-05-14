Blue Angels fly over Nashville for hundreds of spectators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the street on lower Broadway to across the river at Nissan Stadium and up to the Pedestrian Street Bridge, spectators gathered in awe to catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels fly over downtown.

“It will give you goose bumps when you see them flying over and know what they stand for and then what they are actually representing right now,” John Nagy told News 2. He came down about an hour early to steak out a good spot to watch the spectacle.

It was quick, but memorable and it moved some to tears.

“Definitely hits you deep in the heart,” explained Deanna Nagy.

For Deanna’s family, who is visiting from Oregon, this was a tribute to one of their most loved family members.

“My Nana is a nurse,” proclaimed 5-year-old, Sterling.

Their Nana, a healthcare hero as a nurse in Clarksville.

“We had to sneak out here and witness the tribute to her because she is our most essential worker,” said Deanna.

The Navy’s elite flight team saluting our healthcare and essential workers.

“I think it’s completely awesome. It’s much-needed respect that’s due. They are putting their life on the front line every day for us and so it just, it means a whole lot,” said Deanna.

The flight of great speed and heights also providing hope and inspiration to all of us looking up.

“It was good to see them paying tribute to all the police, firefighters and EMS and hospital workers, and just give everyone here in Nashville some hope that maybe we can actually have a normal world again,” said James Gordon who also came downtown to watch the spectacle.

From Nashville, the squadron traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas for a salute as well.

You can watch the flyover again below:

