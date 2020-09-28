Blackman High School’s football team, cheer squad under quarantine after 2 test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of Blackman High School’s football team and cheerleading squad will quarantine after a student in each group has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rutherford County Schools’ Communications Director James Evans said both groups will now be on a two-week quarantine.

Evans said the COVID-19 cases will force the cancellation of Blackman’s game against Oakland High School Friday. There are no games scheduled during fall break.

Oakland is currently searching for a new opponent to make up for the missed game.

At least 10 high school football games were cancelled across Tennessee this past weekend due to COVID-19.