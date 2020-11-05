Blackman High School to move to virtual learning, Stewarts Creek to reopen Monday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County School District has announced Blackman High School will transition to virtual learning starting Friday, November 6.

According to the school district, Blackman High School is seeing an increase in the amount of students and staff members who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions. The school will be closed in order to allow for some of those in quarantine to complete their quarantine period.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned while closed and the current plan is to resume in-person learning on Thursday, November 12.

Blackman High School’s administration team will follow-up with students and parents about logistics concerning virtual learning.

Stewarts Creek High School, originally scheduled to reopen Friday, November 6, will instead open on Monday, November 9.

The closure was extended in order to allow for additional staff members to roll off of quarantine.

