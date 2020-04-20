Blackburn introduces legislation to allow Americans to sue China for pandemic losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will introduce legislation that would allow United States citizens to sue China for money lost during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Monday morning by Blackburn’s office, the Republican senator said she and Arizona Senator Martha McSally plan to introduce the Stop COVID Act, which stands for the “Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases Act.”

Blackburn states it would “empower Americans to sue China in U.S. court and seek compensation for the devastating harm the deadly virus has caused to the economy and human life.”

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for its role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus,” Senator Blackburn said. “The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, more than 22 million American jobs lost, and over 150,000 deaths worldwide and counting.

Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice. Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to take China to court in the U.S. and demand accountability for their lies and deceit.”

“The Chinese government must be held accountable for the pain it’s inflicted across the United States,” Senator McSally added. “Our legislation to allow Americans to file lawsuits against the Chinese Communist Party for its role in perpetuating the global spread of the coronavirus will give the U.S. a piece of justice.”

