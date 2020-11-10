Beshear: Biden sets example in pushing masks to combat virus

Coronavirus

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says President-elect Joe Biden’s emphasis on wearing masks to slow the coronavirus will bolster compliance with a mask requirement in Kentucky.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “leading by example is critical” in the fight to curb the virus’s spread. He notes that Biden wears a mask on a regular basis.

Biden implored Americans on Monday to wear masks, saying it could save tens of thousands of lives in the months ahead. The call comes at a time when Kentucky has set records for COVID-19 cases.

Republican President Donald Trump easily carried Kentucky in the close presidential election.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories